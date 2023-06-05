Drug arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 45-year-old Ludington man on a charge of possession of methamphetamines at 1:01 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Ludington Avenue. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Foster Elementary break-in
The Ludington Police Department arrested two 15-year-old males for breaking into Foster Elementary School at 7:43 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Foster Street. They were released into the custody of their parents pending their referral to Mason County Juvenile Court.
Bicycle theft
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 14-year-old Ludington girl for bicycle theft at 11:01 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Rowe Street. The girl was released into the custody of her parents pending their referral to Mason County Juvenile County.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 43-year-old Mason County man on two outstanding Manistee County warrants at 7:07 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of North U.S. 31 in Victory Township. The warrants charge him with possession of methamphetamine and failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 47-year-old Ludington woman on two outstanding bench warrants at 6:54 p.m. Saturday following a traffic stop on U.S. 10 and Taylor Road in Branch Township. The warrants charge her with a probation violation and failing to appear in court on a retail fraud charge. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 33-year-old Ludington man on an outstanding 79th District Court warrant at 1:28 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Ludington and Gaylord avenues. The warrant charges him with failing to pay court costs. The underlying charge was not listed in the report. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while intoxicated
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 42-year-old Mears woman for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated at 7:55 a.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Taylor Road in Golden Township. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 25-year-old Ludington man on a charge of driving while intoxicated by at 12:46 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Jackson Road. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 33-year-old Scottville woman for driving on a suspended or revoked operator’s license at 2:39 p.m. Friday on U.S. 31 near the Decker Road intersection in Amber Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 66-year-old Muskegon man for driving with a revoked operator’s license and for not having insurance on his vehicle following a traffic stop at 10:29 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 31 near mile marker No. 162 in Summit Township.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of larceny of a wallet and cash at 9:41 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Broadway Avenue in Scottville.
Broken window
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of a broken window at 10:29 p.m. Saturday on Quade Road in Grant Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following two-vehicle crashes with no injuries:
• At 4:11 p.m. Friday, 4:11 p.m. on US. 10 west of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 3:55 p.m. Saturday on Brye Road north of U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following car-deer crashes with no injuries reported:
• At 12:03 p.m. Friday on U.S. 31 north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township;
• At 9 p.m. on U.S. 31 north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township.