Breaking and entering
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a breaking and entering of a residence that was reported at 3:32 p.m., Friday, in the 3700 block of North Victory Corners Road in Victory Township. The seasonal residence was broken into during an unknown period of time.
Disorderly conduct
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 30-year-old Ludington man for disorderly conduct at 8:15 a.m., Sunday, at 1 Atkinson Drive. The man allegedly caused a disturbance in the emergency room of Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Irons man for a warrant at 12:01 a.m., Sunday, on Michigan Avenue near Custer Road in the Village of Free Soil. The warrant alleges contempt of court in Manistee County. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 21-year-old Manistee woman for driving with a suspended license first offense and furnishing false information to a police officer after a traffic stop at 1:42 p.m., Saturday, on Meyers Road near John Harlan Drive.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to six car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 7 a.m., Saturday, on Masten Road south of Kinney Road in Logan Township;
• At 5:51 a.m., Sunday, on Stiles Road south of Sugar Grove Road in Victory Township;
• At 9:21 a.m., Sunday, on U.S. 31 freeway south of the U.S. 31 crossover in Summit Township;
• At 12:13 p.m., Sunday, on Tuttle Road south of Dewey Road in Sherman Township;
• At 2:09 p.m., Sunday, on U.S. 31 north of Hansen Road in Custer Township;
• At 9:55 p.m., Sunday, on Pere Marquette Highway north of Meisenheimer Road in Summit Township.