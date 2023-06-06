Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 42-year-old Ludington man on a charge of domestic violence at 7:43 p.m. Monday in the 4400 block of West Johnson Road ni Amber Township. The man was taken into custody and transported to the Mason County Jail and lodged.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash with no injuries reported at 6:03 a.m. Monday in the 4900 block of West of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sherif’s Office responded to the following car-deer crashes with no injuries reported:
• At 5:15 a.m. Monday on U.S. 31 south of Sauble Drive in Grant Township;
• At 5:30 a.m. Monday on Quarterline Road south of Treml Road in Grant Township;
• At 8 p.m. Monday on Dewey Road east of Peterson Road in Victory Township.