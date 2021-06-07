Assault
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 47-year-old Ludington man for assault and battery after officers responded to a report of a fight at 11:23 p.m. Saturday at the Sand Bar in the 200 block of South James Street. Officers state the man and a 27-year-old Ludington woman were escorted out of the bar by staff, and the alleged fight occurred outside. Officers state the pair were escorted out because they were creating a disturbance in the business. The woman received a cut above her eye in the incident, and she was taken to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for treatment. Officers are continuing to investigate the incident. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Disorderly conduct
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 41-year-old Ludington man for being a disorderly person (public intoxication) after being called at 6:18 p.m. Saturday to Stearns Outer Drive. Calls were received by officials of a man reportedly staggering in the roadway and trying to get into someone else’s car. Police state the man was intoxicated to a point where he was a danger to himself, and he could not speak clearly. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating under the influence of liquor
The Ludington Police Department stopped a 20-year-old Ludington man for operating under the influence of liquor following a traffic stop at 1:26 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Ludington Avenue or Staffon Street. The report did not indicate whether the man was released to another party or lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a pair of women on warrants from Manistee County following a traffic stop at 1:57 a.m. Sunday on Rasmussen Road near Bertha Road. The driver, a 25-year-old Irons woman, was arrested on two warrants alleging probation violations. The passenger, a 23-year-old Manistee woman, was arrested on a warrant alleging contempt of court. The were lodged in the Manistee County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 39-year-old Ludington man on a warrant out of Mason County following a traffic stop at 5:57 p.m. Friday on Custer Road near Johnson Road in Custer Township. The warrant issued from Mason County for failing to appear in court. The man was also cited for driving with a suspended license. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 21-year-old Fountain man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 11:02 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Cleveland and Main streets in the Village of Fountain.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 54-year-old Branch man for driving with a suspended license second offense following a traffic stop at 8:21 p.m. Saturday on Hansen Road near Tuttle Road in Custer Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash at 12:34 p.m. Friday with injuries on Nurnberg Road near Green Road in Grant Township. Injured were a 18-year-old Clinton Township man, a 22-year-old Macomb man and a 21-year-old South Rockwood man with minor injuries. The men were treated at the scene by personnel with Life EMS and released. The Clinton Township man was driving, and deputies cited him for careless driving.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without injury at 2:51 p.m. Friday on Decker Road west of No Name Road in Hamlin Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash without injury at 3:41 p.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to several car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 5:20 a.m., Friday, on Quarterline Road north of Forest Trail Road in Grant Township;
• At 5:45 p.m., Friday, on the U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township;
• At 8:10 p.m., Friday, on the U.S. 31 freeway south of the Chauvez Road overpass in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 12:10 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 10 east of Bean Road in Custer Township;
• At 8:05 p.m., Saturday, on Custer Road north of Millerton Road in Sherman Township.