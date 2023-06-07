Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 33-year-old Ludington man on a charge of domestic violence after he allegedly assaulted three victims at 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of First Street. The victims, a 52-year-old woman, a 22-year-old female and a 28-year-old male, required medical treatment, according to Ludington Police who responded to the call. Police say the three victims lived in the same household. The 33-year-old Ludington man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Probation violation
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 49-year-old Fountain man for violating probation at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday following a traffic stop in the 3900 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Stolen cell phone
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen cell phone at 5:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 6500 block of Beech Street in Hamlin Township. The victim reported that the phone was stolen during transport from the distributor.
Surveyor stakes stolen
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported theft of surveyor stakes at 1:36 a.m. Tuesday in 6400 block of West Jagger Road in Hamlin Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following car-deer crashes with no injuries reported:
• At 4:14 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 31 south of Conrad Road in Amber Township;
• At 5:06 p.m. Tuesday on Fountain Road east of Peterson Road in Victory Township.