Carrying a
concealed weapon
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 42-year-old Ludington man on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon following a traffic stop at 12:54 p.m. Monday on South Scottville Road near Conrad Road in Riverton Township.
Deputies pulled the man over because of a warrant issued out of Mason County’s Friend of the Court. During the stop, deputies allegedly located a loaded 9mm handgun on the front seat of the man’s vehicle.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 9:14 p.m. Monday on Gordon Road north of Johnson Road in Amber Township.