Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash with injuries to four people at 5:23 p.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Stiles Road in Amber Township. The crash occurred when a driver attempted to turn left off of U.S. 10, according to deputies. Two 18-year-old Shelby women, an 18-year-old Hesperia woman and a 56-year-old Ludington woman were injured. Each sought treatment at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, and three people were transported there via Life EMS.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 59-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 1:52 p.m., Tuesday, near the intersection of Jebavy Drive and U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The warrant alleged failing to appear in 78th District Court in Hart on a charge of operating under the influence. He was transported to the Oceana County Jail by the Michigan State Police.
Driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 33-year-old Manistee woman for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 10:35 a.m., Saturday, on Countyline Road near Maple Road in Grant Township.
Driving without a license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 50-year-old Fountain man for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 3:52 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 10 near Maple Road in Branch Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 5:30 a.m., Tuesday, on the U.S. 31 freeway south of U.S. 10 in Amber Township.