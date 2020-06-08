Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 31-year-old Free Soil woman on a charge of domestic violence after deputies were called at 10:11 a.m. Sunday to an incident at a residence in the 300 block of East Hoague Road in Free Soil Township.
Operating while intoxicated
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 25-year-old Ionia man on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop at 6:22 p.m. Saturday following a traffic stop at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Pere Marquette Street in the City of Ludington.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 57-year-old Montague man on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants following a single-car accident at 8:39 p.m. Sunday on Scenic Driver near Stoney Lake Road in Claybanks Township. The driver was not injured in the accident.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a go-cart crash with non-life-threatening injuries at 2:13 p.m. Sunday at a private property in the 2000 block on North Stephens Road in Sherman Township. A 22-year-old Custer woman was injured when the go-cart she was operating overturned.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 55-year-old Ludington man on a charge of driving with a suspended operator’s license, second offense, following a traffic stop at 7:10 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 10 near Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.
Driving without insurance
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 45-year-old woman for driving without insurance on her motor vehicle following a traffic stop at 8:10 p.m. Friday on Main Street and 176th Avenue in the Village of Walkerville.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office were called to four car-deer accidents in recent days without injury:
• At 9:40 p.m. Friday on the U.S. 31 freeway south of the Ludington rest area in Summit Township;
• At 5:56 a.m. Saturday on Stiles Road south of Victory Drive in Victory Township;
• At 7:05 a.m. Saturday on the U.S. 31 expressway south of Conrad Road in Amber Township.
• At 10 p.m. Saturday on the U.S. 31 expressway north of Conrad Road in Amber Township.