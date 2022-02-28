Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 29-year-old Ludington man on two warrants issued from Oceana County following a traffic stop. One warrant alleged failing to appear in court and the other was a criminal bench warrant. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 34-year-old Ludington man on a warrant following a traffic stop at 8:57 p.m., Friday, in the 800 block of St. Catherine Street. The warrant alleged resisting and obstructing an officer. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 31-year-old Fountain man on a warrant following a traffic stop at 8:13 p.m., Saturday, in the 400 block of South Harrison Street. The warrant alleged working under false pretense. Officers stated the man identified himself as a licensed contractor when he does not have a license. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 32-year-old Muskegon man on an unspecified warrant following a traffic stop at 8:34 a.m., Friday, on U.S. 31 near Beyer Road. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while intoxicated
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 36-year-old Twin Lake man for operating while under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop at 4:55 p.m., Saturday, on Tyler Road near 140th Avenue in Elbridge Township.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 38-year-old Corning, Ohio, man for driving with suspended license following a traffic stop at 12:55 a.m., Saturday, on Rowe Street near Filer Street.
The Ludington Police Department cited a 31-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 2:37 a.m., Saturday, on Washington Avenue near Dowland Street.
The Ludington Police Department cited a 31-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 3:49 a.m., Saturday, on Rath Avenue near Tinkham Avenue.
The Ludington Police Department cited a 40-year-old Free Soil man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 10:18 p.m., Sunday, at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and James Street.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash with injuries at 5:29 a.m., Saturday, on Sugar Grove Road east of Darr Road in Sherman Township. A 45-year-old Benona Township woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries when the vehicle she was a passenger in left the roadway and struck a power pole. She was transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital via Life EMS. The driver of the vehicle, a 36-year-old Fountain man, received minor injuries.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to five vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 7:05 a.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash on Jebavy Drive south of Rasmussen Road in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies report that an West Shore Educational School District bus was rear-ended when it was slowing down to pick up a child.
• At 8:23 a.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 east of Stiles Road in Amber Township.
• At 8:24 a.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 east of Brye Road in Amber Township.
• At 11:24 a.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash on Decker Road near Tall Oakes Drive in Hamlin Township.
• At 9:58 p.m., Saturday, for a one-vehicle crash, U.S. 31 expressway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to six car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 1:19 a.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Quarterline and Hoague roads in Grant Township.
• At 12:40 p.m., Saturday, on Fountain Road west of Griffin Road in Sheridan Township.
• At 6:40 p.m., Saturday, on Lakeshore Drive north of Abrahamson Road in Hamlin Township.
• At 8:12 p.m., Saturday, on Jebavy Drive north of Fisher Road in Hamlin Township.
• At 8:34 p.m., Sunday, on Victory Corners Road north of Fisher Road in Victory Township.
• At 9:38 p.m., Sunday, U.S. 10 east of Stiles Road in Amber Township.