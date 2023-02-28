Domestic violence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 24-year-old Ludington woman for domestic violence after responding to an incident at 10:38 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Rowe street. The victim, a 29-year-old Ludington man, received a swollen and cut lower lip. The woman had a scrape and cut to her right hand, according to the report. Neither person sought medical treatment. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash with injury at 10:10 a.m. Monday on U.S. 31 near Meisenheimer Road. The driver, a 41-year-old Mount Pleasant man, received non-life threatening injuries. He was transported via Life EMS to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 3:44 p.m. Monday on Walhalla Road near First Street in Branch Township.
Driving without insurance
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 35-year-old Walkerville woman for driving without insurance following a traffic stop at 3:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. 31 near the Shelby Road exit in Shelby Township.