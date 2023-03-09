Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 31-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant at 11:31 a.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of North Beaune Road. The warrant alleges a probation violation. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 23-year-old Muskegon man on two warrants at 10:31 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Meyers Road and U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The warrants alleged being a fugitive and no other details were provided. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 19-year-old Ludington man on three warrants after responding to a disturbance at 1:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Madison Street. The warrants allege failing to appear in 79th District Court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.