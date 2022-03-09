Operating while
intoxicated
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 56-year-old Fountain man for operating while impaired following a traffic stop at 9:07 p.m., Tuesday, on Campbell Road near Johnson Road in Branch Township. He was also cited for having an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old Scottville man on a warrant at 12:19 a.m., Tuesday, near the intersection of State and Columbia streets in the City of Scottville. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court for a show cause hearing. He was transported to Manistee County and released to the Manistee Police Department.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 37-year-old Gwinn man on a warrant at 3:08 p.m., Tuesday, after being called to respond to a suspicious situation at the Walmart store in the 4000 block of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The man was wanted on five warrants for failure to appear in 77th District Court in Big Rapids. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 39-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant at 6:43 p.m. in the 500 block of South Washington Avenue. A warrant alleged drug possession. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 30-year-old Muskegon woman on a warrant at 12:11 a.m., Wednesday, following a traffic stop on U.S. 31 near Oceana Drive in Pentwater Township. The warrant from Muskegon County alleged retail fraud. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes Tuesday without injury:
• At 5:05 p.m., on U.S. 10 near Tuttle Road in Custer Township.
• At 8:39 p.m., on Benson Road near Stolberg Road in Sheridan Township.