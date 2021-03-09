Parole violation
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 23-year-old Ludington man on a charge of parole violation following a traffic stop at 4:26 p.m. Monday on Madison Street near First Street. The man allegedly operated a motor vehicle without a license, a violation of his parole. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old Ludington woman for driving with a suspended license first offense and on felony warrants from Mason County for larceny and failure to appear in court, a misdemeanor warrant from Lake County for an unspecified allegation and a warrant from Muskegon County for failure to appear following a single-vehicle crash at 6:59 a.m. Monday on Hansen Road east of Meyers Road in Amber Township. There were no injuries. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year-old Ludington man on a warrant for an alleged drug offense after going to a residence at 7:11 p.m. Monday in the 4200 block of North Forest Lane in Victory Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-car deer crash without injury at 6:35 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Lister and Chauvez roads in Riverton Township.