Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old Scottville man on a warrant at 9 a.m. Thursday. The warrant alleges a probation violation. The man turned himself into the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Baldwin man on a warrant at 2:40 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Tyndall Road in Branch Township. The warrant alleges failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 41-year-old Scottville man on a warrant at 7:42 p.m. Thursday on Leavitt Street in the Village of Walkerville. The warrant alleges failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 31-year-old Fountain man for driving with a suspended license first offense following a traffic stop at 7:31 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Sugar Grove and Benson roads in Sheridan Township.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of a gas drive-off of $20 at 9:24 p.m. Thursday from the Airport Shell Station in the 5400 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 5 a.m. Thursday on U.S 31 south of Sauble Drive in Free Soil Township.