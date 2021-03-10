Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old Ludington man on a warrant from East Jordan charging a count of criminal sexual conduct first degree and a count of criminal sexual conduct second degree. He was arrested at 8:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of West Sugar Grove Road in Victory Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 33-year-old Ludington woman on three warrants issued from 79th District Court for contempt of court. Deputies arrested her after a traffic stop at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 40-year-old Ludington woman for failing to appear in 79th District Court to face an allegation of possession of methamphetamine. Officers arrested her in the 600 block of East Danaher Street. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle car-deer crash without injury at 6:11 p.m. on U.S. 10 west of Budzynski Road in Branch Township.