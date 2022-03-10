Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without injury at 6:10 p.m., Wednesday, where the vehicle went off the road and struck several trees near the intersection of Johnson and Stephens roads.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to six car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 7:15 a.m., at the intersection of Pere Marquette Highway and Birch Lane in Summit Township;
• At 7:29 a.m., at the intersection of the Stiles and Fountain roads in Victory Township;
• At 5:50 p.m., at the intersection of Iris Road and Lakeshore Drive;
• At 8:50 p.m., at the intersection of Fountain and Stephens roads;
• At 11 p.m., on U.S. 10 near Dennis Road in Amber Township.