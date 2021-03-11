Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 28-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant alleging she failed to appear to face a count of driving with a suspended license. She posted a $250 bond, was released and was advised to contact the court for another appearance date. The arrest was at 4:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Sixth Street.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 20-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Nelson Road.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 8 a.m. on U.S. 31 north of Koenig Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 9:02 p.m. on Abrahamson Road west of Marilyn Street in Hamlin Township.