Driving with suspended license, fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 43-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license, fleeing and eluding, and resisting arrest following a traffic stop initially at 7:22 a.m. near the intersection of Lavinia and Fitch streets. An officer indicated the man was initially stopped on suspicion that he was operating without a license. After the officer reportedly told the man he was under arrest, the man allegedly stated that he was driving the vehicle to his home and said, “I’ll see you at my house, dog.” The man then reportedly drove approximately one block, parked the vehicle in an alley, rolled up the window and exited. He was arrested peacefully and lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 46-year-old Ludington man on a warrant issued out of 79th District Court after a traffic stop at 2:29 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Melendy and Emily streets. The warrant alleges a charge of failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.