Operating while
intoxicated
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 60-year-old Ludington man for operating while intoxicated at 7:18 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway. The man was driving and involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Jebavy Drive. Following the first crash, the man allegedly fled eastbound on U.S. 10 and struck a pole at the intersection of U.S. 10 and PM Highway. There no injuries in the crashes. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 49-year-old Bitely man for operating while intoxicated at 8:50 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 10 east of Custer in Custer Township. A deputy found located a person driving 20 mph in a 55 mph zone. The vehicle reportedly crossed the centerline into the path of the patrol car and was stopped immediately. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 35-year-old Ludington man for operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 2:43 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Rath Avenue and Bryant Road. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 39-year-old Pentwater man for operating while intoxicated second offense at 1:29 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South James Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old Fountain man for domestic violence after responding to an incident at 12:18 a.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of Cleveland Street in the Village of Custer. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of retail fraud from Walmart at 11:16 p.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without injury at 4:16 p.m. Friday on U.S. 10 east of Meyers Road in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 4:14 a.m. Friday on U.S. 31 south of Free Soil Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 10:20 p.m. Friday on the U.S. 31 freeway south of the Ludington rest area in Summit Township.