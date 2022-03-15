Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without injury at 9:04 p.m., Monday, on Pere Marquette Highway at U.S. 31 in Pere Marquette Township.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 41-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 8:51 p.m., Monday, near the intersection of Madison Street and Ludington Avenue. The warrant issued from 79th District Court alleged resisting police. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 29-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant at 2:42 a.m., Tuesday, near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Dowland Street. The warrant issued from 78th District Court in Hart alleged failure to appear. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Breaking and entering
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a report of a breaking and entering it received at 3 p.m., Tuesday, in the 2000 block of Meisenheimer Road in Eden Township.
Troopers are still investigating.