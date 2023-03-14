Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 53-year-old Scottville man on a warrant at 9:02 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of West First Street in Amber Township. The nature of the warrant was not released. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 28-year-old Wellston woman on a warrant at 1:10 a.m. Monday in the 9000 block of U.S. 31 in Free Soil Township. The warrant alleges failing to appear in court. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 32-year-old Hart woman on a warrant at 11:54 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of 84th Avenue in Hart Township. The warrant alleged possession of narcotics. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury Monday:
• At 5:43 p.m., for a slide-off crash at the intersection of Angling Road and Fountain Road in Victory Township;
• At 9:27 p.m., for a one-vehicle rollover crash on Quarterline Road south of Countyline Road in Grant Township.