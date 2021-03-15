Resisting an officer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Ludington man on two charges of resisting and opposing an officer after allegedly fighting deputies after deputies responded to an incident at 6:22 p.m. Saturday in the 5300 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies received calls indicating the man was allegedly screaming at motorists and looking inside their vehicles. When deputies located the man, he allegedly attempted to charge at the deputies. Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole stated the man was tased after allegedly fighting with deputies behind the Comfort Inn hotel before he was taken into custody. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Carrying concealed weapon
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 26-year-old Fountain man for carrying a concealed weapon and driving with a suspended license fourth offense after a traffic stop at 6:06 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Benson Road in Branch Township. The man allegedly had a 9mm piston on the front seat of his vehicle. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while intoxicated
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 41-year-old Fountain man for operating while intoxicated third offense after a traffic stop at 10:22 p.m. Friday on Stolberg Road east of Benson Road in Sheridan Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 40-year-old Ludington woman for operating while intoxicated and possession of unspecified drugs following a traffic stop at 8:43: p.m. Thursday on Pere Marquette Highway near Chauvez Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 32-year-old Baldwin man on two warrants issued out of Mason County after a traffic stop at 11:27 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Tyndall Road in Branch Township. One warrant alleges a failure to appear in court on a charge of driving with a suspended license. The second warrant alleges failure to appear in court for a misdemeanor traffic offense. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license, warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 32-year-old Onekama man on a charge of driving with a suspended license and two warrants at 11:48 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Sixth Street and Sherman Road in Pere Marquette Township. One warrant is for contempt of court, the second warrant is for a probation violation, and both are issued from Montcalm County. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 43-year-old Scottville man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 11:35 p.m. Friday on at the intersection of Pere Marquette Highway and Iris Road in Pere Marquette Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 45-year-old Manistee woman for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 1:44 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Main and Broadway streets in the City of Scottville.
The Ludington Police Department cited a 69-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 2:35 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and William Street.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 58-year-old Rothbury man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 11:48 a.m. Friday near the intersection of 128th Street and White Road in Otto Township.
Driving without a license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 24-year-old Texas woman for driving without a valid license following a traffic stop at 9 p.m. Friday on Monroe Road near Oceana Drive in Weare Township.
Driving with open intoxicant
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 45-year-old Ludington woman with driving with an open intoxicant following a traffic stop at 5:32 p.m. Friday on Rasmussen Road east of Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township.
Trespassing
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 41-year-old Fountain man after being called to an incident at 1:21 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Delia Street. Officers indicate the man allegedly entered an apartment without knocking, drank rubbing alcohol and ate crackers. The victim, a 58-year-old Ludington man, allegedly told the man to leave and the man refused. Officers indicate the men know each other, and the victim indicated the accused was forbidden to enter the apartment. The Fountain man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen 4,000-watt generator at 4:36 p.m. Thursday from the 700 block of South Landon Road in Branch Township.
Probation violation
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 21-year-old Ludington woman on two warrants alleging probation violations at 12:49 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Fourth Street. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash with injury at 11:47 p.m. Sunday on Tallman Lake Road near Decker Road in Branch Township. A 24-year-old Fountain man was injured when the vehicle he allegedly was driving left the road and struck a tree. He was treated at the scene by Life EMS and transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash without apparent injuries at 6:41 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Brye Road in Amber Township. Deputies forwarded a report to the prosecutor’s office for review and possible charges of leaving the scene of a crash.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas drive-off at 10:41 a.m. Thursday at the Ludington EZ Mart in the 5900 block of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The gas station reported $39.43 worth of gas was not paid.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes in recent days without injury:
• At 7 a.m., Thursday, on Jagger Road west Jebavy Drive in Hamlin Township;
• At 7:34 a.m., Thursday, on Meisenhemer Road east of Lakeshore Drive in Summit Township;
• At 6:10 a.m., Friday, on Fountain Road west of Victory Corners Road in Victory Township;
• At 3:07 a.m., Sunday, on the U.S. 31 freeway south of U.S. 10 in Amber Township.