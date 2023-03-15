Felonious assault
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 63-year-old Ludington man on various charges after responding to an incident at 1:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Filer Street. The man was apprehended for alleged felonious assault, assault by strangulation, resisting and obstructing police and home invasion. The victim, a 33-year-old Ludington woman was taken to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital and treated for a gash to her head. Officers said the woman also had scratch marks on her neck and bruises on her arm. Officers state the man had bite marks on his forearm and scratches to his face, but he did not require medical attention. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.