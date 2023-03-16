Possession of
methamphetamine
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 42-year-old Scottville man for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop at 10:38 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Nelson Road in Pere Marquette Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 40-year-old Grand Rapids man on a warrant and two other charges following a traffic stop at 10:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 5700 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township. The warrant was from Kent County. He was also held for resisting and obstructing an officer and carrying a concealed weapon after he allegedly fought with police. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 48-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North Lavinia Street.
Public intoxication
The Ludington Police Department cited a 66-year-old Ludington man for public intoxication at 11:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North James Street.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 7:30 a.m., on Sugar Grove Road east of Reek Road in Sherman Township;
• At 7:54 a.m., on U.S. 10 west of Tuttle Road in Custer Township.