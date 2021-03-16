Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old Ludington man on a charge of domestic assault at 4:53 p.m. Monday following an alleged incident in the 100 block of South Amber Road in Amber Township. The victim in the incident received a minor facial injury for which she did not seek treatment for. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest, driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 23-year-old Wellston man for driving with a suspended license and an warrant after a traffic stop at 6:49 p.m. Monday on U.S. 10 near Benson Road in Branch Township. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 19-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 9:31 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Emily and Melendy streets.
The Ludington Police Department cited a 47-year-old Ludington man for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 7:44 a.m. at the intersection of Lincoln and Sixth streets.
Breaking and entering
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of breaking-and-entering reported at 1:04 p.m. Monday at West Coast Car Wash in the 100 block of South Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies stated it is unknown what, if any, property was stolen.