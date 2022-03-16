Malicious destruction of property
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old Branch man on a charge of malicious destruction of property after going to an incident at 9:09 p.m., Tuesday, in the 200 block of Gibson Road in Branch Township. The complainant reported vandalism took place, and after an investigation, a man was arrested. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 29-year-old Shelby man on a warrant following a traffic stop at 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, on Oceana Drive near Polk Road in Hart Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury recently:
• At 8:15 a.m., Tuesday, on U.S. 10 near Maple Road in Branch Township;
• At 4:03 a.m., Wednesday, on U.S. 31 near Pere Marquette Highway overpass in Summit Township;
• At 7:29 a.m., Wednesday, on U.S. 31 near Hansen Road in Custer Township.