Driving while license suspended
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 46-year-old Irons man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 2:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Meyers Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without injury at 7:37 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 7:06 a.m., on U.S. 31 north of Hoague Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 7:07 a.m., on U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township;
• At 7:44 a.m., on Main Street north of Johnson Road in Custer Township;
• At 8:10 a.m., on Sugar Grove Road west of Larson Road in Sheridan Township.