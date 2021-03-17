Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 31-year-old Ludington man at 10:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Delia Street on a warrant out of 79th District Court for failing to appear in court. The initial charge the man was to appear on was home invasion first degree with the alleged incident occurring in December 2020 in the 600 block of East Danaher Street.
Driving without a license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 63-year-old Scottville man for driving without a license/never applied following a traffic stop at 9:02 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 10 near Walhalla Road in Branch Township.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 25-year-old Hart woman for driving with a suspended license after a traffic stop at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday on Ludington Avenue near Lavinia Street.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash without injury at 7:12 a.m. Tuesday on Stiles Road north of Anthony Road in Riverton Township.