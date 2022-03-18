Breaking and entering
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of breaking and entering at 12:49 p.m., Thursday, in the 2000 block of West Kinney Road in Amber Township.
MDOP
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of malicious destruction of property at 4:40 p.m., Thursday, in the 5500 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to five car-deer crashes without injury recently:
• At 5:05 a.m., Wednesday, on U.S.10 near Amber Road in Amber Township;
• At 6:40 a.m., Wednesday, on Meisenheimer Road near Schwass Road in Riverton Township;
• At 7:29 a.m., Wednesday, on U.S. 31 near Hansen Road in Custer Township;
• At 12 p.m., Wednesday, on Stiles Road near Decker Road in Amber Township;
• At 10:29 a.m., Thursday, on Free Soil Road near Tubbs Court in Free Soil Township.