Driving without license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 40-year-old Ludington man for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Pere Marquette Highway and First Street in Pere Marquette Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 4:04 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of U.S. 10 and Quarterline Road in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 4:45 a.m., on Quarterline Road near Nurnberg Road in Grant Township;
• At 8:03 a.m., on U.S. 31 near Hansen Road in Custer Township;
• At 4:24 p.m., on Victory Corner Road near Groth Road in Victory Township.