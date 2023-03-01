Driving without license

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 40-year-old Ludington man for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Pere Marquette Highway and First Street in Pere Marquette Township.

Vehicle crash

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 4:04 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of U.S. 10 and Quarterline Road in Amber Township.

Car-deer

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:

• At 4:45 a.m., on Quarterline Road near Nurnberg Road in Grant Township;

• At 8:03 a.m., on U.S. 31 near Hansen Road in Custer Township;

• At 4:24 p.m., on Victory Corner Road near Groth Road in Victory Township.