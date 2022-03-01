Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 66-year-old Ludington man for domestic violence after responding to an incident at 1:50 p.m., Monday, in the 3600 block of West Forest Circle. Deputies state the victim received scratches consistent with an assault but did not seek medical attention. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 7:55 a.m., Monday, on Main Street south of State Street in the Village of Custer.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 7 a.m., on Schoenherr Road south of Hansen Road in Branch Township;
• At 6:57 p.m., on Custer Road south of Chauvez Road in Eden Township;
• At 8:31 p.m., on Stiles Road north of Johnson Road in Amber Township;
• At 8:49 p.m., on Stiles Road north of Johnson Road in Amber Township.