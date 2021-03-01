Resisting and obstructing
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 35-year-old Ludington man on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and resisting and obstructing police officers after being called for an incident at 8:20 p.m. Saturday at the Sand Bar in the 200 block of South James Street. According to the report, the man was allegedly intoxicated and refused to leave the establishment after being asked to do so by both its employees and officers. After being placed under arrest, the man allegedly pulled his arms away from officers, yelled obscenities while outside the bar and refused to sit in the patrol car.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff's Office arrested a 30-year-old Coloma man on a warrant from Van Buren County alleging possession of drugs following a traffic stop at 8:15 p.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Brye Road in Amber Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff's Office arrested a 21-year-old Fountain man on a warrant alleging a violation of his parole following a traffic stop at 11:05 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Sugar Grove and Reek roads in Sherman Township. The man was also cited for driving with a suspended license. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff's Office arrested a 24-year-old Fountain man on an unspecified warrant from Manistee County following a traffic stop at 6:48 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Campbell and Decker roads in Branch Township. The man was also cited for driving with a suspended license. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 31-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 5:19 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Filer Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff's Office cited a 37-year-old Bear Lake man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 10 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Custer and Millerton roads in Sherman Township.
The Mason County Sheriff's Office cited a 47-year-old Hart man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 11:11 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Pere Marquette Highway and First Street in Pere Marquette Township.
The Mason County Sheriff's Office cited a 25-year-old Scottville man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 8:49 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Thomas and Broadway streets in the City of Scottville.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to two vehicle crashes in recent days without injuries:
• At 6:57 a.m., Friday, for a two-car crash on U.S. 10 east of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 7:20 p.m., Sunday, for a one-car crash on Johnson Road east of Gordon Road in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to six car-deer crashes in recent days without injuries:
• At 5:40 a.m., Friday, on U.S. 10 east of Amber Road in Amber Township;
• At 12:35 a.m., Saturday, on Stiles Road south of Victory Drive in Victory Township;
• At 2:58 a.m., Saturday, on Quarterline Road north of Beyer Road in Victory Township;
• At 6:30 p.m., Sunday, on Schoenherr Road south of Johnson Road in Branch Township;
• At 6:47 p.m., Sunday, on Johnson Road east of Gordon Road in Amer Township.