Possession of methamphetamine
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 35-year-old Hart man for possession of methamphetamine and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 8:21 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Brye Road in Amber Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 38-year-old Branch man on a warrant issued out of 79th District Court alleging a failure to appear and a warrant issued out of Kent County Court alleging a failure to appear. He was arrested in the 800 block of Benson Road in Branch Township and lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 59-year-old Baldwin man on a warrant issued out of 79th District Court alleging a failure to appear. He was arrested at 1:54 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Benson Road in Branch Township and lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 39-year-old Hesperia woman on a warrant for failure to appear from Oceana County District Court. She was arrested following a traffic stop at 12 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Division Street in the Village of Hesperia. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-car crash without injuries at 8:44 a.m. Thursday on Sugar Grove Road east of Tuttle Road in Sherman Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 5:38 a.m. on Brye Road east of First Street in Amber Township;
• At 8:15 a.m. on U.S. 31 south of Dewey Road in Sherman Township.