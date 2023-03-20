Possession
of methamphetamine
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 32-year-old Fremont man for possession of methamphetamines and a warrant following a traffic stop at 9:45 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of South Oneida Trail in Oceana County’s Grant Township. The warrant alleges failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Disorderly conduct
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 38-year-old Rothbury man for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after responding to an incident at 12:46 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South James Street.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 43-year-old Dowling man for driving with a suspended license second offense following a traffic stop at 6:55 a.m. Friday in the 4500 block of U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 12:40 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of U.S. 10 and Free Soil Road in Free Soil Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 3:05 p.m. Sunday on Scottville Road north of Conrad Road in Riverton Township.