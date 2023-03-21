Disordery person, resisting officer
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 44-year-old Wellston man for disorderly person and resisting and opposing an officer after responding to an incident at 10:55 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Ludington Avenue. The man also had a warrant for his arrest from Lake County. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 26-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 6:59 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Foster Street. The warrant alleged he failed to appear in 79th District Court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 36-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant at 1:14 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Harrison Street. The warrant was issued from the Friend of the Court. The woman posted her $1,500 cash bond and was released from custody.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 7:08 a.m. Monday on Pere Marquette Highway north of Hawley Road in Summit Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 7:34 a.m. on Pere Marquette Highway north of Deren Road in Summit Township;
• At 9:44 p.m., on U.S. 10 east of Tuttle Road in Custer Township.