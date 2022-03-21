Operating while
intoxicated
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old Pentwater man for operating while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 2:29 a.m., Sunday, on U.S. 10 near Meyers Road in Pere Marquette Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 51-year-old Ludington woman for operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 8:31 p.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Fitch Street and Lakeshore Drive. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 59-year-old Mears man for operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 6:18 p.m., Friday, following a traffics stop on 56th Avenue in the Village of Mears. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Fountain man on a warrant at 8:14 p.m., Friday, in the 4000 block of Cleveland Street in the Village of Fountain. The warrant alleged probation violation. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 33-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 7:34 p.m, Friday, at the intersection of Nelson Road and Lawndale Street. The warrant alleged failing to appear in 79th District Court on a charge that was in relation to an alleged dog bite violation. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a complaint of retail fraud at 2:04 p.m., Saturday, in the 5000 block of U.S. 10. Employees of a business stated a bottle of liquor was stolen.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 21-year-old Ludington woman for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 11:59 a.m., Friday, at the intersection of Washington and Tinkham avenues.
The Ludington Police Department cited a 20-year-old Battle Creek man for driving with an expired license following a traffic stop at 10:17 p.m., Friday, near the intersection of Dowland Street and Washington Avenue.
Camper fire
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Branch Township Fire Department at a structure fire at 5:11 a.m., Sunday, in the 1700 block of North Larson Road in Branch Township. No one was injured in the incident.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 12 a.m., Sunday, for a single-vehicle crash on Wealthy Street at Cleveland Street in the Village of Fountain;
• At 7:49 p.m., Sunday, for a single-vehicle crash on Quarterline Road near Hoague Road in Grant Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 8:21 p.m., Saturday, on Fountain Road near Tuttle Road in Sherman Township;
• At 9:30 p.m., Sunday, on U.S. 10 near Darr Road in Custer Township;
• At 7:14 a.m., Monday, on Jebavy Drive near Fisher Road in Hamlin Township.