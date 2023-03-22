Larceny of vehicle
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny of a vehicle at 5:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 7800 block of East U.S. 10 in Branch Township. The vehicle is a black 2006 Chrysler Town and Country mini-van. Deputies did not receive a license plate number.
Larceny, warrant
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 68-year-old Rothbury man for larceny and a warrant following a traffic stop at 7:50 p.m. Monday on Northland Drive in the Village of Rothbury. The warrant alleged a probation violation. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.