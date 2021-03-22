Operating while intoxicated
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 57-year-old Pentwater man for operating while intoxicated first offense following a traffic stop at 7:36 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Dennis Road in Amber Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 68-year-old Scottville man for operating while intoxicated third offense following a traffic stop at 11:56 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Amber Road in Amber Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 42-year-old Fremont man for operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 9:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Skeels Road and 200th Avenue in Greenwood Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Resisting, obstructing an officer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old Ludington man for resisting and obstructing an officer after deputies responded to a disturbance at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Comfort Inn in the 5300 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Hotel staff reported that two men allegedly tripped a fire alarm in a room, and staff asked the men to leave. The man arrested allegedly refused and told the staff to “call the (expletive) cops.” After deputies arrived, the Ludington man allegedly said expletives to the deputies and allegedly fought deputies in a stairwell. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail. The second man left the property when asked.
Possession of methamphetamine
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Ludington man on a charge of possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop at 7:58 p.m. Friday on Nelson Road north of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of an assault reported at 2:32 p.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of West Sixth Street. Deputies forwarded their report following the investigation. On person involved in the alleged incident received a minor facial laceration but did not seek medical treatment.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 21-year-old Manistee woman for a misdemeanor warrant issued from 79th District Court after a traffic stop at 6:21 p.m. Friday on U.S. 10 east of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township. The original warrant alleges domestic violence. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 45-year-old Ludington woman for a warrant issued from 79th District Court at 4:26 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Madison Street. The original warrant alleges fraud. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 38-year-old Muskegon man for driving with a suspended license second offense following a traffic stop at 5:53 p.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Stiles Road in Amber Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 23-year-old Custer man for driving with a suspended license first offense following a traffic stop at 10:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of South Main and First streets in the City of Scottville.
The Ludington Police Department cited a 26-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 11:43 a.m. Saturday on Dowland Street near Madison Street.
Driving without a license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 40-year-old Scottville woman for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 12:14 p.m. Saturday on Filer Street near Delia Street.
Burning violation
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 27-year-old Branch man for violating the area’s burning ban at 7:29 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Landon Road in Branch Township. Deputies responded after Branch Township Fire Department responded to a fire where about one-half acre was burned.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 8:48 p.m. Sunday on Scottville Road north of Conrad Road in Custer Township.