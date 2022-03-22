Operating under
influence of drugs, drug possession
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old Scottville woman for driving under the influence of drugs and possession of methamphetamines following a traffic stop at 1:09 a.m., Monday, on Washington Avenue near Fifth Street in the City of Ludington. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 42-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 12:22 a.m., Tuesday, in the 400 block of East Sixth Street. The warrant was from the Kent County Friend of the Court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 37-year-old Fountain woman on a warrant at 6:45 p.m., Monday, on Sandra Kay Drive in Branch Township. The nature of the warrant was not disclosed. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with a
suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 33-year-old Ludington woman for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at Monday on East Ludington Avenue near Nelson Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 7:14 a.m., Monday, on Jebavy Drive near Fisher Road in Hamlin Township.