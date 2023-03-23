Bond violation
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 38-year-old Branch woman on a bond violation at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday at the Mason County Courthouse. According to the report, the woman allegedly was contacting a co-defendant in a matter, and the co-defendant was held at the Mason County Jail. Judge John Middlebrook of 79th District Court ordered the bailiff to take the woman into custody.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 6:44 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 31 north of LaSalle Road in Grant Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 2:31 p.m. Wednesday on First Street east of Dennis Road in Amber Township.