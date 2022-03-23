Probation violation, resisting and obstructing, possession of methamphetamines
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people at 9:11 p.m., Tuesday, in the 100 block of North Nelson Road in Pere Marquette Township on a variety of charges. Deputies were called to a parking lot on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies arrested a 35-year-old Ludington man on a probation violation warrant out of Mason County. A 43-year-old Ludington woman was arrested for resisting and obstructing an officer and providing false information to an officer. A 47-year-old Ludington man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. All three were lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 44-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 4:41 p.m., Tuesday, at the Mason County Jail. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court. He was lodged at the jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 39-year-old Pentwater man on a warrant at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, in the 3000 block of West Washington Road in Riverton Township. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court. He was lodged at the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 48-year-old Hesperia woman on a warrant at 6:40 p.m., Tuesday, in the 700 block of Younkers Road. The warrant alleged a probation violation. She was also charged with assault. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 49-year-old Grawn woman for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 10:47 a.m., Wednesday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Brye Road in Amber Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without injury at 2:37 p.m., Tuesday, on Fisher Road near Jebavy Drive in Hamlin Township.