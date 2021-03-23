Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 19-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 4:46 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Madison Street.
Illegal dumping
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of illegal dumping at 5:16 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township. A person allegedly was placing trash in a dumpster that is marked for tenant-use only, but the person is not a resident in that location.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 5:37 p.m. Monday on Custer Road south of Chauvez Road in Eden Township.