Driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 59-year-old Custer man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 11:15 a.m., Wednesday, on U.S. 10 near Quarterline Road in Amber Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 55-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 11:35 a.m., Wednesday, on U.S. 10 near Dennis Road in Amber Township.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of a gas drive-off received at 4:38 p.m., Wednesday, from the Admiral station in the 100 block of Main Street in the City of Scottville. Personnel stated a person left without paying for $47.25 in gas.