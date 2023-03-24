Probation violation
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old Branch man for probation violation at 12:07 a.m. Thursday in the 6600 block of East U.S. 10 in Branch Township. Deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated person causing a disturbance. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas drive-off of $20 from the Airport Shell at 12:37 a.m. Thursday in the 5400 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a hit-and-run crash at 6:08 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of U.S. 10 in Amber Township. The complainant stated a vehicle ran off the road and struck a mailbox.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash at 7:12 a.m. Thursday on Quarterline Road north of Townline Road in Grant Township.