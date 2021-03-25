Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 31-year-old woman on two warrants following a traffic stop at 11:13 a.m. in the 300 block of West Ludington Avenue. The warrants are for failing to appear for court out of 79th District Court in Lake County. She was originally arrested on allegations of possession of methamphetamine and trespassing. She was lodge in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 46-year-old Ludington man as he turned himself in on a warrant that alleged a larceny in a building. He turned himself in at 1:13 p.m. Wednesday at the jail where was lodged.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 12:20 a.m., at the intersection of Benson and Marshall roads in Branch Township;
• At 8:30 p.m. on Lincoln Road south of Dewey Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 11:20 p.m. on Scottville Road north of Chauvez Road in Custer Township.