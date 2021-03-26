Assault
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 37-year-old Ludington woman on a charge of assault after being called for an alleged incident at 9:07 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Melendy Street. The victim, a 24-year-old Ludington man, was not injured. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office transported an 18-year-old Ludington man from Kent County at noon Thursday after he was apprehended on a warrant issued from 79th District Court on a charge of failure to appear in court. Deputies did not state what the original charge was. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with a suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 25-year-old Scottville man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 7:24 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Foster and Lavinia streets.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 32-year-old Baldwin man for driving with a suspended license second offense following a traffic stop at 7:59 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 10 near Gordon Road in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 9:13 p.m. Thursday on Morse Road south of Dewey Road in Sheridan Township.