Identity theft
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of identity theft reported at 9:21 a.m. Friday in the 4000 block of North Lakeshore Drive in Hamlin Township. The complainant stated they received a letter from a credit card company that they applied for a credit card when they did not. The complainant stated they checked their credit report and found numerous attempts by an individual or people to get credit cards in the complainant’s name.
Operating while intoxicated
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 22-year-old Ludington woman for operating while intoxicated and having an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle following a traffic stop at 11:48 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Dowland Street. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 37-year-old Muskegon woman for operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 2:26 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Nelson Road. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff's Office arrested a 33-year-old Scottville man on two warrants after responding to a report of an overdose at 2:22 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Thomas Street in the City of Scottville. On warrant was from Mason County, and the second warrant was from the Michigan State Police Hart Post. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 44-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant at 8:59 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North Delia Street. The warrant alleged failed to appear in court in 79th District Court on a charge of disorderly conduct. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 2:22 a.m. Friday for a one-vehicle crash on U.S 31south of Fountain Road in Sherman Township;
• At 8 a.m. Saturday for a one-vehicle crash on Lincoln Road and Jagger Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 1:59 p.m. Saturday for a two-vehicle crash on Lincoln Road and Dewey Road in Hamlin Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 7:12 a.m. Friday on U.S. 10 west of Benson Road in Branch Township;
• At 1:19 a.m. Sunday on Angling Road south of Manales Road in Victory Township.
Car-turkey
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-turkey crash without injury at 5:41 p.m. Friday on U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township.