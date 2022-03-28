Possession of methamphetamines
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 45-year-old Ludington woman on a charge of possession of methamphetamines following a traffic stop at 2:20 a.m., Sunday, at the intersection of Nelson Road and U.S. 10. The woman also had a warrant for her arrest from Mason County alleging possession of a controlled substance. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 24-year-old Fountain man on three warrants following a traffic stop at 7:51 p.m., Friday in the 600 block of East Danaher Street. The three warrants alleged driving with a suspended license all from 79th District Court. Officers also arrested the man on a charge of driving without a valid license and carrying a concealed weapon. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year-old Manistee woman on a warrant at 5:26 a.m., Saturday, following a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Hoague Road in Free Soil Township. The warrant alleged a probation violation in Manistee County. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 20-year-old Manistee man on a warrant at 8:43 p.m., Sunday, following a traffic stop at the intersection of Hoague and Tuttle roads in Free Soil Township. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court in Manistee County. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic assault
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 30-year-old Ludington man for domestic assault after responding to an incident at 9:51 a.m., Saturday, in the 200 block of North Franklin Street. The victim, a 30-year-old Ludington woman, sustained some bruising to her arms and legs during the incident, according to the report, but she did not seek medical attention. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Probation violation, possession of methamphetamines
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 48-year-old Scottville man on a probation violation at 7:11 p.m., Friday, in the 100 block of South Columbia Street in the City of Scottville. A warrant for his arrest is also being sought for possession of methamphetamines after deputies allegedly found suspected methamphetamines inside the residence. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Breaking and entering
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a breaking and entering it received at 2:24 p.m., Sunday, on Lena Drive in Hamlin Township. The complainant stated that someone entered the residence some time during the weekend.
Property damage
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of property damage it received at 3:35 p.m., Friday, in the 100 block of East Hoague Road in Free Soil Township. A Go Pro camera was the item damaged.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 40-year-old Bear Lake man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 7:46 p.m., Sunday, in the 8600 block of North Quarterline Road in Grant Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to five vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 6:57 a.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Broadway and Main streets in the City of Scottville;
• At 3:40 a.m., Saturday, for a one-vehicle crash on Chavez Road west of Brye Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 10:42 a.m., Saturday, for a one-vehicle crash on Custer Road north of Hansen Road in Custer Township;
• At 12:36 p.m., Saturday, for a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Main and Fourth streets in the City of Scottville;
• At 8:59 a.m., Sunday, for a one-vehicle crash on Hoague Road west of LaSalle Road in Grant Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 6:52 a.m., Friday, on Pere Marquette Highway south of Lattin Road in Summit Township;
• At 7:26 a.m., Friday, on Stiles Road north of Fountain Road in Victory Township;
• At 7:21 a.m., Saturday, on Custer Road north of Hansen Road in Custer Township;
• At 9:22 p.m., Sunday, on U.S. 31 freeway south of Meisenheimer Road in Summit Township.