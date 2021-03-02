Possession of marijuana
The Ludington Police Department referred a 17-year-old Ludington boy to juvenile court after arresting him on charges of possession of marijuana and being a minor in possession of alcoholic beverages after responding to an incident at 8:02 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Second Street.
Telephone scam
The Ludington Daily News received a report of an alleged telephone scam at 3:04 p.m. Tuesday. The caller stated that someone stated they represented Amazon and that the caller owed $500. The Daily News advised the caller to contact law enforcement about the alleged scam.