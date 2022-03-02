Assault and battery
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 31-year-old Ludington man on a charge of assault and battery following an altercation at 8:17 a.m., Tuesday, in the 200 block of East Ludington Avenue. The victim in the incident, a 62-year-old Ludington man, was not injured in the incident. The 31-year-old was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Fraud complaint
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of fraud received at 5:01 p.m., Tuesday, from a resident of Lancer Lane in Pere Marquette Township. The resident stated that an unknown person accessed their bank account and with withdrew more than $2,000 worth of funds.
Driving with revoked license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 57-year-old Ludington man for driving with a revoked driver’s license following a traffic stop at 7:49 p.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of James and Dowland streets.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 7:30 a.m., on Fountain Road west of Stiles Road in Victory Township;
• At 7:34 p.m., on Quarterline Road north of White Road in Grant Township.